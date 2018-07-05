Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two arrested in courier fraud raid in Birmingham
Two suspected courier fraudsters have been arrested after an early morning police raid at an address in Birmingham.
Elderly victims, some even with dementia, are targeted by con artists posing as police or bank staff who convince them to hand over their bank details.
In many cases they then arrange for a courier to pick up the victim's bank card to take it away for evidence or to have it destroyed - but in reality the fraudsters then use it to withdraw thousands from their victim's account.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44728707/two-arrested-in-courier-fraud-raid-in-birminghamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window