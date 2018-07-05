How robotic surgery is saving lives

Media player
NHS at 70: Robotic surgery saving lives
Since its birth 70 years ago the NHS has undergone a technological transformation.
Peter Cooke at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust is a leading expert in robotic surgery.
Clinical Director of Urological Surgery at the hospital trust, Mr Cooke uses a robot to help remove bladder and prostate cancers, among other keyhole procedures.
05 Jul 2018
