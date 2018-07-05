Nurse, 104, reflects on birth of NHS
Video

Nurse, 104, reflects on the early days of the NHS.

Grace Cooper at the age of 104 remembers the NHS before it even began.

She still has vivid memories of working on the children's ward at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham.

She worked there when the NHS first formed and has now gone back to see how things have changed.

Grace now lives in a residential care home in Bromsgrove.

