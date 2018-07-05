Nurse, 104, reflects on birth of NHS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nurse, 104, reflects on the early days of the NHS.
Grace Cooper at the age of 104 remembers the NHS before it even began.
She still has vivid memories of working on the children's ward at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham.
She worked there when the NHS first formed and has now gone back to see how things have changed.
Grace now lives in a residential care home in Bromsgrove.
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44717306/nurse-104-reflects-on-the-early-days-of-the-nhsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window