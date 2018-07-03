Video

"We refuse to let our club die” is the defiant message from the chairman of Cradley Heathens Speedway Club as it enters its 10th season without a permanent home.

In their heyday, the Heathens won 13 trophies in 17 years and produced seven world champions.

But after losing their Dudley Wood track in 1995, they folded.

The club was revived in 2010 and races at Monmore Green in Wolverhampton but the ambition does not end there.

Video journalist: John Bray