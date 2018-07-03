Football is a game of two other halves

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Cup match comes between England fan and Colombian wife
Martyn Fletcher supports England while wife Yolanda is Colombian.
Can they remain a match made in heaven when another match occupies their thoughts?
The two nations play on Tuesday in a World Cup knockout game and it means a Rowley Regis house divided.
Video journalists: Yusaf Akbar and Riyah Collins
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44700743/world-cup-match-comes-between-england-fan-and-colombian-wifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window