Man stuck up 32ft lamp-post

A man thought to have taken an illegal high became stuck at the top of a lamp-post and was rescued by firefighters.

The man somehow scaled the 32ft (10m) lamp-post in Birmingham and became stranded at the top for an hour.

Crews used a ladder from a hydraulic platform to get him down. A spokesman said they had no idea how he got there.

The fire service tweeted he had taken an "illegal high" and the incident could have "ended very differently."