'I saw dad in a pool of his own blood'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tears for Arthur Gumbley who died after burglary
The daughter of a man who died after an attack at home said she could not believe the injuries to her "big, strong dad".
Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley died in hospital following the Sutton Coldfield burglary in November - he was 87.
Speaking on BBC Crimewatch, his daughter Sue Boys said she saw him lying in a pool of his own blood.
Police have launched a murder inquiry.
A £40,000 reward has been offered for information to help find Mr Gumbley's killers.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44649038/tears-for-arthur-gumbley-who-died-after-burglaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window