'Clean air zone is bad for business'
Birmingham's 'clean air zone' leaves bus firm at crossroads

A bus company boss says a city's plan for a "clean air zone" will cost the public as firms hike prices to offset a pollution levy.

Birmingham is proposing to charge vehicles deemed to be high-polluters.

AJ Singh Thandi says it is "virtually impossible" for him to replace his fleet with greener buses and avoid the planned fees - which could be up to £100.

  • 26 Jun 2018
