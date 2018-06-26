'Clean air zone is bad for business'

Media player
Birmingham's 'clean air zone' leaves bus firm at crossroads
A bus company boss says a city's plan for a "clean air zone" will cost the public as firms hike prices to offset a pollution levy.
Birmingham is proposing to charge vehicles deemed to be high-polluters.
AJ Singh Thandi says it is "virtually impossible" for him to replace his fleet with greener buses and avoid the planned fees - which could be up to £100.
26 Jun 2018
