Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Burst main sends water shooting into Great Barr air
A burst main has sent water shooting into the air causing a "massive sinkhole" to open up.
The pipe, along Chapel Lane, Great Barr, is understood to have burst on Tuesday morning, flooding the road around it.
The road could be closed for four days.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44619586/burst-main-sends-water-shooting-into-great-barr-airRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window