Runner's bid to honour sister's memory

The brother of a Birmingham children’s doctor who died in a cycling accident will run past the scene of the crash as he raises money in her memory.

Drew Bull says he doesn’t know how he will respond at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run, 12 months after his sister Suzanna lost her life.

The Bristol-based GP will lead a group of family and friends on the run on 14 October – almost a year to the day since his 32-year-old sister, from Nottingham, died.

She had been due to take part in last year’s event, but died five days before.

Video journalist: John Bray