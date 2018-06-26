Take a pollution tour of Birmingham

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clean air zone: Birmingham's most polluted streets
Why Birmingham is planning to charge drivers of high-polluting vehicles to enter the city centre.
Video journalist: Sam Matwiejew
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44607611/clean-air-zone-birmingham-s-most-polluted-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window