My son was stabbed: Why has this happened?

Knife victim's parents on 'constant tragedy' of stab death
The parents of a man fatally stabbed as he made his way home from a night out have told of the "constant tragedy" of their son's death.
James Brindley's parents watched as medics performed open heart surgery to try to save the 26-year-old's life following the attack in Aldridge, in the West Midlands, a year ago.
In February, 17-year-old Ammar Kahrod was jailed for at least 17 years for his murder.
25 Jun 2018
