WW2 flare gun surrendered in amnesty

WW2 flare gun among 116 weapons surrendered in amnesty
Historical weapons, including an 1890 rifle and a World War Two flare gun, have been handed in to police in a gun surrender.
West Midlands Police said the guns, including 34 lethal weapons as well as imitation firearms, will be destroyed.
19 Jun 2018
