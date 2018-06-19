WW2 flare gun surrendered in amnesty
Historical weapons, including an 1890 rifle and a World War Two flare gun, have been handed in to police in a gun surrender.

West Midlands Police said the guns, including 34 lethal weapons as well as imitation firearms, will be destroyed.

