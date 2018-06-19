Video

A woman who spent 16 years as a virtual prisoner in her Birmingham home says she never spoke out because she thought no-one would believe her.

Zeenit Bibi, 36, was beaten regularly by her husband Aziz Rehman, 47, who also prevented her from seeing family and friends.

She described how he used to wedge twigs in the front door frame when he left the house so he'd know upon his return if she'd gone out.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Rehman was jailed for assault and coercive control.