The 77-year-old hockey world cup keeper

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales pick keeper, 77, for over-60s hockey world cup squad
A 77-year-old man from Wolverhampton says he's "chuffed" to be representing Wales at an international hockey tournament.
Glyn Thomas, whose parents were Welsh, is hoping he'll be successful enough as goalkeeper to be called up again in future.
He's set to play for his country at the World Grand Masters Hockey World Cup, in Spain, for players aged 60 and over.
-
18 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44520252/wales-pick-keeper-77-for-over-60s-hockey-world-cup-squadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window