Scrap fire's smoke can be seen for miles
A fire at a scrap metal plant sent up plumes of smoke which could be seen from miles away.
The fire, at a plant in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, near Coventry, broke out on Thursday morning and caused concerns for drivers on the A45 and A46.
At its height, 70 firefighters were at the scene and people living in the area were urged to keep doors and windows shut.
15 Jun 2018
