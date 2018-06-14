Media player
Michelin-starred chef's homage to Spaghetti Junction
Glynn Purnell has created a dish to celebrate 50 years since work began on Birmingham's Gravelley Hill Interchange.
Highways England invited the Michelin-starred chef to create the city's own version of spaghetti.
Building work started on the concrete intersection in June 1968 and was completed four years later.
It's believed to be Europe's busiest road junction.
14 Jun 2018
