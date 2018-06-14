Thumbs up for Sir Jack

Video

A statue of former Wolverhampton Wanderers owner Sir Jack Hayward has been unveiled on what would have been his 95th birthday.

The Bahamas-based multi-millionaire ploughed £70m into the club between 1990 and 2007.

The statue, which was unveiled at Molineux, depicts him giving Wolves fans the thumbs up as his team reached the Premier League for the first time, back in 2003.

It was sculpted by artist James Butler, who created the existing Billy Wright and Stan Cullis statues at the stadium.

Video journalist: John Bray