'It's a horrific memory to have'

The mother of a toddler whose heart stopped after she was struck by a hit and run driver says she's grateful her daughter is too young to carry such a "horrific memory".

Natasha Brown has joined a BBC Crimewatch Roadshow appeal for new witnesses to the incident which almost killed her daughter Myah.

The toddler was thrown 30ft (nine metres) down the A34 in Great Barr in Birmingham but the driver of the car never stopped and has still not been traced.