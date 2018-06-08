Video

A trial to prescribe heroin to addicts in a bid to cut crime could be introduced in the West Midlands Police force area within months.

Facilities for clubbers to safely test so-called party drugs like ecstasy are also being proposed by the region's Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson.

He has been to Switzerland to look at centres for addicts to take prescribed drugs.

The government says it has no intention of decriminalising drugs because they're harmful to human health.