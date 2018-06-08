Photographers focus on sea of poppies
Sea of poppies draws photographers to Kingswinford

Thousands of bright red poppies have appeared in a field at Kingswinford in the Black Country.

And the beautiful red carpet is attracting many amateur photographers, whose images are lighting up social media.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 08 Jun 2018
