Photographers focus on sea of poppies

Sea of poppies draws photographers to Kingswinford
Thousands of bright red poppies have appeared in a field at Kingswinford in the Black Country.
And the beautiful red carpet is attracting many amateur photographers, whose images are lighting up social media.
Video journalist: John Bray
08 Jun 2018
