Dangerous driving with the Doctors crew
Stunt crews reveal how they set up a dramatic car crash

Daytime drama Doctors has filmed one of its biggest stunts.

Stunt and camera crews set up a dramatic car crash in a field near the village of Alvechurch, Worcestershire.

Three of the show's regular characters are in the car but viewers won't find out what happens until the episode airs in November.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley

  • 10 Jun 2018
