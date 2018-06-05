Inflation pumps up petrol prices
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prices jump at Birmingham petrol station

Last month was the worst ever recorded for petrol prices, the RAC said and footage captures prices jumping by 2p at a Birmingham garage.

The increasing cost of fuel has led to a rise in "pump and run", where drivers fill up their tank and drive off without paying, leading some businesses to implement a pay-first policy.

  • 05 Jun 2018