Video

A modern art sculpture of Tony Hancock is being restored in Birmingham to mark the 50th anniversary of the comedian's death later this month.

The sculpture has been vandalised and covered in graffiti in recent years, so the city council is funding a makeover.

The comedian was born in the Birmingham suburb of Hall Green in 1924, and millions tuned in to his Hancock’s Half Hour programme in the 1950s.

Video journalist: John Bray