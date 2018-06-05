The theatre usher who longs to play piano

Media player
Video
Birmingham Symphony Hall usher is classical pianist
Reis Taylor Dixon, 27, was inspired to succeed in the music industry after the death of his brother.
The classically trained pianist works as an usher at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, but longs to play.
His first album Words Unspoken was released as a dedication to his brother.
05 Jun 2018
