The theatre usher who longs to play piano
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Birmingham Symphony Hall usher is classical pianist

Reis Taylor Dixon, 27, was inspired to succeed in the music industry after the death of his brother.

The classically trained pianist works as an usher at Birmingham's Symphony Hall, but longs to play.

His first album Words Unspoken was released as a dedication to his brother.

  • 05 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Taking DJing as part of your music GCSE