HR pro quits job to become Lego builder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lego master builder is former HR executive from Birmingham

Michelle Thompson quit her day job as an HR assistant to become the UK's first female Legoland master builder.

The 37-year-old was one of 7,000 people to apply for the "dream job" in Birmingham.

Video journalist: Stephanie Barnard

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Inside Lego's gigantic house of play