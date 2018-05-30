Britain's Got Talent: AcroCadabra

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham stage school perform live on TV
AcroCadabra is an acrobatic and dance act that incorporates magic and illusion.
The group, made up of 33 schoolchildren from Spotlight Stage School in Birmingham, feature in the live semi-finals for Britain's Got Talent.
If the dream of winning comes true, they hope to put the prize money towards entering next year's Dance World Cup.
30 May 2018
