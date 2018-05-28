Homes and streets flooded after downpour
Birmingham homes and streets flooded after downpour

Birmingham was hit by a month's worth of rainfall in an hour on Sunday - wreaking havoc in the city.

Scenes captured by members of the public include a bus driving through floodwater, a submerged garden, and a leaky church roof.

