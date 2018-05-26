'My parents don't know I do drag'
Birmingham Pride: My parents don't know I'm drag artist

As drag act Yshee Black, James Bartholomew hosts lip-syncing competitions in his home city of Birmingham.

Although his parents know he is gay, they are still unaware of his alter ego.

Ahead of Birmingham Pride weekend, the 26-year-old spoke to BBC WM about the difficulties he's faced as a black man in the industry.

