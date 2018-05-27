'Men are taken aback I know about wine'
Female sommelier on wine tasting and mansplaining

Abigail Connolly, 27, is among a small number of women breaking into the male-dominated world of wine.

She is the first woman in Birmingham certified as a wine sommelier and has to deal with her fair share of mansplaining.

Video Journalist: Louise Brierley

