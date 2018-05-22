Woman uses fake police ID to trick victim
A woman stole £6,000 from an elderly couple by using fake police ID to trick her way into their home.

Derrol Flynn, from Birmingham, punched another victim in the face after the 72-year-old suspected she was a fake.

She has been jailed for nine years for burglary and attempted burglaries.

Recorder Martin Butterworth said she targeted homes she knew would be occupied by vulnerable victims.

