Third Charlton brother to play for England

Tommy Charlton is following in the footsteps of brothers Sir Bobby and Jack by playing for England, at the age of 72.

His famous siblings were in the World Cup winning team in 1966.

Grandfather-of-six Tommy is to play for his country in the first ever international walking football match on Sunday at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

Tommy will wear the number nine shirt, the same as his brother Sir Bobby.

He secured his place in the over-60s squad after a trial at Solihull Football Centre, in the West Midlands.