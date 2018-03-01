Police hunt pensioner's killer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police hunt Walsall pensioner's killer

A woman found dead at her home has been named by murder detectives as 74-year-old Anne James.

West Midlands Police said the discovery by a neighbour on Wednesday evening was suspected to have come some hours after her death.

The great-grandmother lived at a property in Doveridge Place, Highgate, Walsall.

  • 01 Mar 2018