'Rubbish' photos feature in exhibition

Video

A collection of photos dismissed by other people when they were taken, are now part of a project bringing to life untold stories of people from the Black Country.

Communities in the area are being asked to take part in Living Memory, which has been awarded an £85,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to share stories and photographs.

For decades, Will King, a toll clerk, dedicated his time to photographing the Black Country canals.

His daughter Ruth Collins said while people "at the time thought it was just rubbish" it had become "very important" in chronicling people's lives.