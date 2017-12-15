How to wrap awkward Christmas presents

Media player
Expert shows how to wrap Christmas gifts with an awkward shape
Gift wrapping expert Neelam Meetcha counts leading retailers among her clients.
The self-taught mother-of-two from Wolverhampton wraps gifts for their corporate events and teaches a High Street confectioners' store managers how to best present their wares.
She took a break from her master classes at Brockencote Hall in Worcestershire to demonstrate how to wrap three awkwardly shaped gifts commonly given at Christmas.
15 Dec 2017
