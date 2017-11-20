Birmingham pub bombings victims honoured

Video

The 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings are to be awarded honorary Freedom of the City during a ceremony on Monday.

Tuesday marks the 43rd anniversary of the atrocities in which two bombs exploded in the city centre - widely acknowledged to have been the work of the IRA.

No-one has been charged with the killings since six men, known as the Birmingham Six, were released from prison in 1991.

Families of the deceased are campaigning against a coroner's decision that IRA suspects will not be named at new inquests into the deaths.