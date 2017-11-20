Birmingham pub bombings victims honoured
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Birmingham pub bombings victims given posthumous Freedom of the City

The 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings are to be awarded honorary Freedom of the City during a ceremony on Monday.

Tuesday marks the 43rd anniversary of the atrocities in which two bombs exploded in the city centre - widely acknowledged to have been the work of the IRA.

No-one has been charged with the killings since six men, known as the Birmingham Six, were released from prison in 1991.

Families of the deceased are campaigning against a coroner's decision that IRA suspects will not be named at new inquests into the deaths.

  • 20 Nov 2017
Go to next video: IRA bomb maker on Birmingham pub bombings