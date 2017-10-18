Teacher swaps classroom for TV comedy

Media player
Teacher swaps classroom for new BBC TV comedy
A BBC Three sitcom, Man Like Mobeen, created by and starring comedian Guz Khan, is in production.
It chronicles the adventures of 28-year-old Mobeen, who's trying to shake off his criminal past and do the right thing in providing for his sister.
Father-of-three Guz quit his teaching job two years ago after finding fame on Facebook and Youtube.
The series, filmed in Small Heath, Birmingham, will be available on the BBC iPlayer soon.
18 Oct 2017
