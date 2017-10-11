Peaty says MBE is 'an amazing honour'
Adam Peaty describes MBE as 'an amazing honour'

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has received his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

The 2016 Olympic gold medallist was named in the New Year's Honours List after breaking his own world record in the 100 metre breast stroke in Rio.

He described it as "an amazing honour" and said he had wanted one "for so long".

