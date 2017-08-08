Media player
"Binstagram" is Birmingham's rubbish social media account
Forget hotdog legs, selfies with sangria and fancy filters - photos of stinky bin bags are the social media rage in Birmingham this summer.
The "Binstagram" account is sharing views in a city where some people are facing a sixth week without a rubbish collection.
But is it art or are all the pictures rubbish?
08 Aug 2017
