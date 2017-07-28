Video

A family in the West Midlands has had a home makeover thanks to the BBC's DIY SOS show.

Crystal Chambers was just 32 when she found out she had terminal cancer and died in October 2015, leaving her two children in the care of their grandmother.

Sandra Chambers' home in West Bromwich was too small and Deago, nine, and Ameira, three, had to share a bedroom with her.

Presenter Nick Knowles and his DIY SOS team stepped in and, with the support of local tradespeople and neighbours, created an extension for the family.