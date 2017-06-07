Video

Chevaze McGregor, 30, has admitted killing his partner's son, Jeremiah Regis-Ngawah, who died of peritonitis after a blow to his stomach.

Birmingham Crown Court heard the stepfather used his fists, a belt and a rod to discipline the two-year-old.

Jeremiah died in hospital after collapsing at his home in High Street, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, on November 20.

This video was shown in court as evidence of McGregor's explosive temper.