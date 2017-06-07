Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremiah Regis death: Stepfather's violent temper filmed
Chevaze McGregor, 30, has admitted killing his partner's son, Jeremiah Regis-Ngawah, who died of peritonitis after a blow to his stomach.
Birmingham Crown Court heard the stepfather used his fists, a belt and a rod to discipline the two-year-old.
Jeremiah died in hospital after collapsing at his home in High Street, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, on November 20.
This video was shown in court as evidence of McGregor's explosive temper.
-
07 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-40191694/jeremiah-regis-death-stepfather-s-violent-temper-filmedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window