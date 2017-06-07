Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham's boxers feature in new ident
Female boxers from a Birmingham club made their debuts on BBC One today - in a new channel ident.
Filming took place at the Women's Boxing Club in Digbeth and the ident was shown for the first time on Wednesday.
Between 20 and 50 women attend each training session at the club, and coaches hope the increased profile will produce more female boxers.
-
07 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-40191692/birmingham-s-boxers-feature-in-new-identRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window