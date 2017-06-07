Birmingham's boxers feature in new ident
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Birmingham's boxers feature in new ident

Female boxers from a Birmingham club made their debuts on BBC One today - in a new channel ident.

Filming took place at the Women's Boxing Club in Digbeth and the ident was shown for the first time on Wednesday.

Between 20 and 50 women attend each training session at the club, and coaches hope the increased profile will produce more female boxers.

  • 07 Jun 2017