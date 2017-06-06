France honours WW2 veterans' bravery

Media player
WW2 veterans honoured with highest French military honour
Jack Bird, 91, from Birmingham, is among 16 Normandy veterans who have just been awarded France's highest military honour.
They were presented with the Légion d'Honneur in a special ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
06 Jun 2017
Share
