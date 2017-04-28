Stressed out? Step into the 'rage room'

Video

Workers are being offered a smashing way to relieve stress - with old office equipment and a baseball bat.

The "rage room" in Birmingham allows people to smash everyday items into tiny pieces.

Telephones, crockery and computer keyboards are just some of the objects on which paying customers can unleash their deepest emotions - with the help of a baseball bat.

Participants have included company team-building groups, stag dos, and - more unusually - dating couples in need of an ice-breaker.

Would-be item-bashers are protected by heavy-duty overalls, gloves and full-face protective head gear before being allowed to do their worst in the darkened room.