Gang chase and attack man with a machete

Video

A man was chased out of a pub and attacked by a gang armed with a machete.

The victim was left with serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital after the assault in Halesowen, West Midlands.

The attack took place near the Old Crown Pub in Carters Lane.

CCTV captured the moment it took place. Police are looking for a group of five or six black and white men who chased the victim out of the pub and who are suspected of carrying out the attack during the early hours of Saturday, 25 March.

Police said the victim is out of hospital and the injuries were not life threatening.