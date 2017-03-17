Meet the cycling jewel thieves

Media player
Gang travels by bike to stores stealing gems worth millions
A gang of jewel thieves, who used bikes to get around, have been jailed for a total of 47 years.
Six men were sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for the offences committed between November 2015 and September 2016. A seventh man is awaiting sentence.
They raided shops in Milton Keynes, Oxford, Lancashire, Hampshire, Kent, Portsmouth, Stoke-on-Trent, Derby, Peterborough and Stratford-upon-Avon.
Staffordshire Police said the group could be linked to the crime academy in Romania which trains people in evading detection.
