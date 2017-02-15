Knife victim: 'Martial arts saved my life'

Video

A man who was stabbed 12 times in a city street says his martial arts training saved his life.

Will Flint was repeatedly stabbed at a cash machine in Birmingham during the early hours of New Year's Day. He suffered a dozen separate wounds.

Mr Flint had gone to the aid of a woman who was being attacked.

"I spoke to the man but almost immediately he pulled a knife and began stabbing me," said the 27-year-old.

"I have had some martial arts training and managed to deflect some of the blows. Without that I'm not sure I would still be alive."