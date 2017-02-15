Driver swerves through level crossing

Video

With just seconds to go before these level crossing barriers come down, a driver weaves between them and crosses the railway line shortly before a train is due to pass.

Network Rail has condemned the motorist who was caught on camera swerving a silver Citroen between the barriers at Langley Green level crossing near Oldbury, on Friday 3 February.

Ben Parish, route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “This selfish driver had callous neglect for the safety of themselves and others by ignoring the barriers and signals."

British Transport Police has not been able to identify the motorist.

“Alongside Network Rail, we work around the year to encourage safer use of level crossings, including high visibility patrols and mobile camera operations to deter and catch offenders," said Inspector Dave Rams, from British Transport Police.

"I’d urge people to heed this warning and not risk their lives – or those of others – for the sake of waiting just a few moments for a train to pass.”