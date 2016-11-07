Black Studies degree 'first in Europe'

Media player
Black Studies: Birmingham City University 'first in Europe' to offer degree
Students are signing up for a black studies course at a university that says it is the first in Europe to offer the subject at degree level.
From September 2017, the course at Birmingham City University will examine black history, politics and culture in Britain.
Saida Vedasto came to Birmingham from Somalia when she was 12 and has been finding out more about the subject.
07 Nov 2016
