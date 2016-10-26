Playing football as bullets fly

Media player
Playing football as bombs and bullets fly in Syria
A footballer who fled Syria where some of his team-mates were killed has described how they kept playing despite the war.
Helal Albaarini, 21, was forced to leave his home in Homs in 2012.
The city has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the country's civil war.
After initially fleeing to Jordan, Helal arrived in the UK earlier this year under a UN-sponsored relocation programme and currently lives in Birmingham with his family.
